Home Sports Triple-digits again for Raiders basketball Sports Triple-digits again for Raiders basketball March 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Richmond Raiders defeated East Chapel Hill 104-47 on Tuesday, continuing their ride of a 15-game win streak. The Raiders are now 22-5 on the season. It was their third time reaching triple digits in their last six games. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life ❮ ❯ The Richmond Raiders defeated East Chapel Hill 104-47 on Tuesday, continuing their ride of a 15-game win streak. The Raiders are now 22-5 on the season. It was their third time reaching triple digits in their last six games. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 0.8 ° C 2.6 ° -1.2 ° 61 % 0.9kmh 47 % Sat 9 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 9 ° Tue 6 ° Wed 6 °