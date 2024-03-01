The Richmond Raiders defeated East Chapel Hill 104-47 on Tuesday, continuing their ride of a 15-game win streak. The Raiders are now 22-5 on the season. It was their third time reaching triple digits in their last six games. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

The Richmond Raiders defeated East Chapel Hill 104-47 on Tuesday, continuing their ride of a 15-game win streak. The Raiders are now 22-5 on the season. It was their third time reaching triple digits in their last six games.

Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life</p>

Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life
<p>Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life</p>

Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

The Richmond Raiders defeated East Chapel Hill 104-47 on Tuesday, continuing their ride of a 15-game win streak. The Raiders are now 22-5 on the season. It was their third time reaching triple digits in their last six games.