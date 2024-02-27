Home Sports Lady Raiders riding 15-game win streak Sports Lady Raiders riding 15-game win streak February 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Lady Raiders Varsity Girls Basketball Team defeated Scotland County 60-49 on Friday. They are now 22-4 on the season and 13-0 in their conference. They competed against Cleveland County on Tuesday night. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life ❮ ❯ The Lady Raiders Varsity Girls Basketball Team defeated Scotland County 60-49 on Friday. They are now 22-4 on the season and 13-0 in their conference. They competed against Cleveland County on Tuesday night. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 10.8 ° C 12.2 ° 9.3 ° 90 % 0.9kmh 100 % Wed 13 ° Thu 12 ° Fri 7 ° Sat 4 ° Sun 8 °