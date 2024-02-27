The Lady Raiders Varsity Girls Basketball Team defeated Scotland County 60-49 on Friday. They are now 22-4 on the season and 13-0 in their conference. They competed against Cleveland County on Tuesday night. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

