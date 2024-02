LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights softball team picked up its first win Thursday in the top part of a nonconference home twin bill against the NCAA Division II’s Salem Spirits.

St. Andrews (1-11) won game one 7-2, and Salem (3-3) took game two 14-9; stats for both games were unavailable at press time Friday.

The Lady Knights remain home on Monday for a doubleheader against Carolina University, with first pitch slated for 11 a.m.