The Richmond Raiders baseball team held a scrimmage on Friday to prepare for the upcoming season. Mark Bell | Our Raider Life

The Richmond Raiders baseball team held a scrimmage on Friday to prepare for the upcoming season.

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life

<p>Mark Bell | Our Raider Life</p>

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life
<p>Mark Bell | Our Raider Life</p>

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life
<p>Mark Bell | Our Raider Life</p>

Mark Bell | Our Raider Life

The Richmond Raiders baseball team held a scrimmage on Friday to prepare for the upcoming season.