LYNCHBURG, Va. — The St. Andrews equestrian team earned the high point at an Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association western show at Liberty University Saturday.

“I am very proud of the team and their hard work to earn the high point team,” St. Andrews head equestrian coach Carla Wennberg said.

Individually for St. Andrews, Starr Benton placed first in Beginner Horsemanship on Saturday; Natalie Bailey was first in Rookie Horsemanship on Saturday and second in the category on Sunday; Luke Rogers came in second in Level 1 Horsemanship on Saturday and Sunday; Annabell Gandert took first in Level 1 Horsemanship on Saturday; Lily Roman was a second-place finisher in Level 2 Horsemanship and came in fourth on Saturday and second on Sunday in Level 2 Ranch Riding; Martine Hole placed fifth on Saturday and eighth on Sunday in Level 2 Ranch Riding while also taking third in Open Horsemanship on Sunday; Jerica Bozio had a fifth-place finish on Saturday but a first-place result on Sunday in Open Horsemanship; on Saturday, Noel Pickel was first in Open Reining, third in Open Horsemanship and the high point rider, and on Sunday, placed second in Open Reining; Savannah Pressley came in first in Beginner Horsemanship on Sunday; Olivia Boyette was first in Level 1 Horsemanship on Sunday and Raelynn Keefer came in fourth on Sunday in Level 2 Horsemanship.

St. Andrews’ next western show will be on Feb. 17 at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center, along with the IHSA Western Regionals on Feb. 18.