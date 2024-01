Senior point guard Paul McNeil made history Tuesday night when he broke the state record for points scored in a single game. McNeil scored 71 points in the Raiders 118-52 victory against Lee County. Only nine players in NCHSAA history have scored more than 60 points. The Raiders beat Pine Forest the following day in a 79-33 victory. The Raiders are 12-5 on the season and 5-0 in their conference. The Raiders take on Scotland at 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

Camden Ratliff | Our Raider Life and the Daily Journal