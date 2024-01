Junior point guard Jamyia “Juicy” Lindsey scored 1,000th career point to help the Lady Raiders defeat Lee County 68-44 on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders also defeated Pine Forest 54-21 on Wednesday. The team is 13-4 on the season and 5-0 within their conference. The Lady Raiders will play against Scotland at 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal