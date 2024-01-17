LAURINBURG — St. Andrews has named former esports assistant Myron Jones as the program’s interim head coach. The role became vacant after his predecessor, Kieran Kilcoyne, accepted a Ticket Sales Executive position in San Francisco, California.

An alum of St. Andrews, Jones competed for five years on the football team and two years on the esports team. He received a bachelor’s degree in visual arts before receiving his Master of Business Administration in 2022.

The Pamplico, South Carolina, native has already outlined his goals for the spring semester and beyond.

“My goal is to see all our teams make the playoffs,” Jones said. “From there, (I want to see them) potentially win a championship. Then, the biggest thing is having all of our athletes on the side of academic success. I want to see them have above a 3.5 (GPA). We (have) held our athletes to high standards, and I’m going to do the same thing.”

Beyond the academic and competitive goals, he plans to continue the team’s cultural dynamics he saw Kilcoyne build while working alongside him for two seasons.

“One of the biggest things I took away from (Kilcoyne) is structure,” Jones said. “You want to have structure, and then you want to implement it into the players…. That’s one of the things he showed me throughout my years as an assistant coach. Now, transitioning from the assistant coach to head coach, my job is to take that structure and expand it.”

One of two Knights coed athletic teams, esports competes in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC).

This semester, they will add several new sports-themed video games to their competition repertoire, including Teamfight tactics and Madden, increasing the potential for prospective athletes and competition opportunities.

Conference championships for esports will be held on April 1.