Senior Paul McNeil launches himself toward the basket. The Richmond Raiders basketball team defeated Southern Lee 93-55 on Monday night giving them their first loss on the season. It was a resounding win for the Raiders who are now 5-1 on the season; Southern Lee is now 7-1. The Raiders will take on Grovetown this Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Senior Braylon Barfield jumps to block a shot from Southern Lee.

Junior Tyshawn Harris surveys the field for a teammate to pass to.