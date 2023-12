Sophomore Jayden Hamilton eyes an open Raider to pass to.

Senior Paul McNeil shoots a long three-pointer. The Richmond Raiders Basketball Team defeated the Pinecrest Patriots 106-81 on Tuesday. They are currently 4-1 on the season. The Raiders will next take on Southern Lee on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Senior JV Drake lays up for an easy score against the Pinecrest defender.

