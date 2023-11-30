ATHENS, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team lost its Appalachian Athletic Conference road matchup to the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs 83-69 Wednesday.

St. Andrews (3-6, 1-6 AAC) was down 47-28 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 41-36 in the second half to come up short. The Knights shot 25 of 64 (39.1%) overall, 4 of 18 (22.2%) from 3-point range, and 15 of 26 (57.7%) from the free-throw line. Despite outrebounding Tennessee Wesleyan 46-42 and having only 14 turnovers to the Bulldogs’ 16, St. Andrews had eight assists while the Bulldogs had 20.

Guard Xzavier McFadden led the Knights with 15 points; center Allan Taylor had 16 rebounds; forward Mateu Escamilla had 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting; and forward Quwan Barnes had seven points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee Wesleyan (2-5, 2-4 AAC) went 28-for-67 (41.8%) shooting overall, 9 of 21 (42.9%) on its 3s, and 18 of 25 (72%) from the charity stripe.

Guard Stratton Lovvorn had a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench for the Bulldogs; guard Jay Reed had 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists; guard Nichaune Jones had 11 points and four rebounds; and center Emmanuel Ndambi had seven rebounds.

St. Andrews visits Conway, South Carolina, for an exhibition with Coastal Carolina on Monday.