WALESKA, Ga. — St. Andrews defensive back Lavarius Heath-Lewis was named to the second team, defensive lineman Ervin Gardner was selected to the Champions of Character team, and four other Knights made the All-Academic team when the Appalachian Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams and awards on Wednesday.

Heath-Lewis, a junior, led St. Andrews with 64 tackles (56 solo) and had 5 1/2 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble on the season.

Gardner, a junior, was selected to the AAC’s Champions of Character team after being nominated by the St. Andrews coaching staff. A Champion of Character is defined by the NAIA as a player who has met the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

Joining Heath-Lewis and Gardner with All-AAC accolades were junior running back Devin Pinkard, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Chris McLean, DL junior El Hasain Hussain, and senior linebacker Austin Hunt, who all made the All-Academic team. The AAC states on its website, “To qualify for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or above.”

It’s the second straight year Hunt has made the All-Academic team, while it’s the first selection for the other five to their respective teams.