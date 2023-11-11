VALLEY, Ala. — The St. Andrews Knights football team lost its final game of the season 14-0 against the Point Skyhawks on the road Saturday afternoon.

Point (4-7, 3-3 Appalachian Athletic Conference) led 7-0 at the half and scored its final touchdown with 1:19 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by running back Isaac Jones.

Quarterback Darius Holly went 18-for-36 passing and had a team-high 27 rushing yards on 12 attempts for the Knights; tight end Ellison Sandiford had six receptions for 53 yards; wide receiver Latrell Snow had three catches for 34 yards; and WR Juwan Lyons had two grabs for 30 yards. On defense, defensive back Lavarius Heath-Lewis had nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception, and DB Jordan McCall had an interception.

QB Austin Adcock led Point with 100 passing yards, going 8 of 16 with an interception, and QB Samir Wylie was 8-for-23 passing for 71 yards, a TD, and an interception. RB Sensir Carnes had 16 rushes for 81 yards; WR Emery Bryant had six receptions for 78 yards; and WR Kareem Kaye had four catches for 35 yards and a TD. Linebackers Barry Finley and Cortez Thomas each had a sack; Finley had nine tackles (eight solo), and Thomas had six tackles (four solo). DB Shakwan Bickley had an interception.

St. Andrews (0-11, 0-6 AAC) ends its season without a win for the first time in program history.