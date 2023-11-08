MILLIGAN, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team was defeated 1-0 by the No. 22 Milligan Buffaloes in an Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game on Tuesday.

St. Andrews, the fourth-seed in the tournament, wraps its season up with a 10-6-2 record. Milligan, the first-seed, moves to 15-2-3 with the win.

The lone goal came in the 58th minute when forward Santiago Corral headed a shot in the net for Milligan.

The Buffaloes outshot St. Andrews 11-4 (5-2 shots on goal) and had seven corner kicks.

Milligan will host the No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs in the AAC tournament championship game on Saturday.