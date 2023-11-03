LAURINBURG — The fourth-seeded St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team (10-5-2) shut out the No. 5 Truett McConnell Bears (9-3-4) by a final of 4-0 in the first round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament Friday afternoon.

Left wing Francisco Goncalves scored the Knights’ first goal, assisted by midfielder Nicolo Ligi, in the 20th minute; midfielder Matteo Sala put in the next goal, assisted by forward Leo Egerer, in the 54th minute; defender Pablo Diezhandino made it a 3-0 St. Andrews lead with a goal that was assisted by midfielder Tobias Crosariol in the 58th minute; and forward Zach Trimming scored the final goal, assisted by center back Alessandro Conte, with just over three minutes to go.

St. Andrews goalkeeper Cristobal Romero made four saves in the contest.

The Knights move on to the second round and will play at top-seeded Milligan in Tennessee on Tuesday. Milligan defeated No. 8 Reinhardt 1-0 in double overtime in the first round.