St. Andrews’ International Horse Show Association’s hunter seat team won their home event on Saturday in Laurinburg.

Ten colleges from North Carolina competed at the show.

St. Andrews’ results from the show are as follows.

Savannah Hutto was awarded high point rider and Abby Rhea was the reserve high point rider.

Hutto — First place in open fences; second in the open flat.

Rhea — First place in limit fences; second in the limit flat.

Julia King — Second place in the intro.

Starr Benton — Third place in pre-novice.

Hailey Graham — First place in novice.

Virginia Goode — Third place in novice (qualified for regionals).

Tylar Zingerella — Sixth place in novice.

Nadia Patterson — Sixth place in novice.

Natalie Bailey — Second place in the limit flat; fifth in intermediate fences.

Marina Woodbury — Fourth place in the limit flat.

McKenna Downing — Reserve limit fences.

Lani Pardue — First place in the intermediate flat.

Grace Gerberry — Third place in open flat.