BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews Knights put up the first points of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Union Bulldogs in the first quarter — but it would be the only score of the game for the Knights, as the Bulldogs scored 33 straight after that to defeat St. Andrews 33-6.

Quarterback Darius Holly was 6-of-14 passing for 61 yards and had eight rushing yards for St. Andrews (0-6, 0-2 Appalachian Athletic Conference). Running back Anterius Carpenter had 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown; RB George Tharpe had six rushes for 13 yards; and wide receiver Alonzo Logwood had three receptions for 30 yards. Holly and RB Brandon Basnight each had a lost fumble. On defense, defensive backs Lavarius Heath-Lewis and Eduardo Turnbull Jr. each had four tackles to lead the Knights. Linebacker Tierell Milligan and defensive lineman Demario Henderson had a tackle for loss, and Milligan had a sack.

QB Walker Russell was 9-of-19 passing for 191 yards and three TDs for Union (2-4, 1-1 AAC). RB Taji Jackson had 11 carries for 79 yards and a TD; RB Jayden Ward had nine rushing attempts for 50 yards; WR Tony Norman had four catches for 102 yards and two TDs; and WR Chris Thomas had three receptions for 77 yards and a TD. LB Noah Steen led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles (six solo), had a sack, and collected two tackles for loss; LB Kam Bradshaw had eight tackles (three solo), a sack, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery; and LB Tramonte Gardner had six tackles (three solo), a sack, and a tackle for loss.

St. Andrews hosts Reinhardt next week.