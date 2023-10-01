BLUEFIELD, Va. — The St. Andrews Knights football team couldn’t contain the run game of the Bluefield Rams Saturday night as the Rams rushed for 305 yards en route to a 49-14 win over the Knights.

Bluefield (3-2, 1-0 Appalachian Athletic Conference) led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter before extending their lead to 28-6 at halftime. St. Andrews (0-5, 0-1 AAC) made it a two-possession game in the third quarter with a touchdown and extra point, but the Rams matched the score with one of their own to make it 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Two more touchdowns by the Rams in the last period put the final touches on the game.

St. Andrews quarterback Darius Holly was 9-of-24 passing for 152 yards with a TD and two interceptions. Running back Anterius Carpenter had 23 carries for 96 yards; RB George Tharpe had six rushes for 29 yards; tight end Brandon Basknight had nine rushing attempts for 74 yards and a TD; wide receiver Aronson Cook had five receptions for 38 yards; WR Latrell Snow had a catch for 43 yards; and WR Juwan Lyons had a grab for 40 yards and a TD. Linebacker Nick Henderson had 10 total tackles (seven solo) to lead the St. Andrews defense, and defensive back Sergio Gibson had three tackles (all solo), two pass breakups, and a tackle for loss.

For Bluefield, QB Nathan Herstich was 12-of-27 passing for 169 yards with three TDs and had 33 yards rushing. RB Cortarius Gilmore had 21 carries for 140 yards, two TDs, and had two catches for 43 yards; RB Cadence Lampp had eight rushes for 62 yards and a TD; WR Thomas Lee had three receptions for 56 yards and two TDs; WR George Adjei had two catches for 39 yards and a TD; and WR Jewels Gray had four grabs for 21 yards. On defense, LB Leyton Fowler had a team-high 11 total tackles (five solo); LB Logan Patron had eight total tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups; LB Elijah Padgett had seven total tackles (four solo), 4 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception for a TD; DB Mykkel Banks had five total tackles (four solo) and two tackles for loss; and DB Stacy Wilson had an interception.

St. Andrews remains on the road next week at Union.