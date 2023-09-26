ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders kept it close in their game against the perfect-record Pinecrest Patriots on Friday, but ultimately lost by eight points in the grid-iron contest.

Following a missed extra point after a 4-yard run by quarterback Domonic Tillman, the Raiders only trailed 7-6 after the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, the Patriots compiled three consecutive gains of at least 10 yards, setting them up in favorable scoring position. A 35-yard run by Patriot running back Zymire Spencer resulted in a touchdown, increasing the Patriot lead that they would not relinquish.

In the ensuing possession, back to back fumbles mitigated the Raiders attempt at a comeback. Following halftime, Tillman completed a pass to #5 JV Drake, who carried the ball into the endzone for a seven-yard gain.

Offensive miscues by the Patriots got their drive off to a rocky start, including an excellent pass interruption by Raider Jamison Jones.

When the Raiders recovered possession, they couldn’t advance up the field, remaining stuck at 12 points for the rest of the contest, but remaining within 2 points of the Patriots until there were two minutes left in the game.

On a third and 12, Tillman launched an interception to Isaiah Sherian of the Patriots who ran the ball from the 35 yard line into the endzone for a pick-six touchdown.

Needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the Patriots and head to overtime, a sack, an intentional grounding and two incompletions doomed a chance at the comeback.

The Raiders accumulated 25 more passing yards than the Patriots (125 total), but rushed for about 70 less yards. The time of possession battle was about even between the two, with the Patriots accumulating twice as many penalty yards. The Raiders had five fumbles on the night, one of which was recovered by the Patriots.

The Raiders, currently 1-5 on the season, will compete against the 2-4 Hoke County Bucks this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in an away game.