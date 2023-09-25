St. Andrews’ results from Saturday’s Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center’s lesson barn are as follows.

The Knights were awarded high point Team and Savannah Hutto was awarded reserve high point rider.

Placings:

Hutto — First place in open o/f, third place in open flat.

Natalie Bailey — First place in intermediate o/f, fifth place in limit flat.

Lani Pardue — Fourth place in intermediate o/f, sixth place in intermediate flat.

Abby Rhea — First place in limit fences.

Jenna Dicks — Fifth place in limit fences.

Gracie Edmundson — Sixth place in limit flat.

Virginia Goode — Second place in novice flat.

McKenna Downing — First place in novice flat.

Ana Church — Third place in novice flat.

Emma Conway — First place in pre-novice flat.

Julia King — Second place in intro walk/trot.