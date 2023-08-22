Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Richmond’s Landon Summerlin (3) battles with an Independence player for the ball during Monday’s game.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Richmond’s Kimahri Johnson (7) stops the ball during Monday’s game against Independence.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Richmond’s Noah Gill (11) battles with Independence’s Nolen Son (19) for control of the ball during Monday’s game.

Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

Richmond’s James Eason (18) kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Independence.

Richmond’s Landon Summerlin (3) battles with an Independence player for the ball during Monday’s game.

Richmond’s Kimahri Johnson (7) stops the ball during Monday’s game against Independence.

Richmond’s Noah Gill (11) battles with Independence’s Nolen Son (19) for control of the ball during Monday’s game.

Richmond’s James Eason (18) kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Independence.

Richmond’s Jesus Castro (19) battles with Independence’s Nei Hmo (12) for control of the ball during Monday’s game. Richmond fell 4-0 and are now 1-2 on the season.