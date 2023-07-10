LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s soccer program and head coach Steve Clark recently released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Knights will open their season with a nonconference home game on Aug. 30 against Carolina Christian College. A road contest against NCAA Division II school Belmont Abbey awaits the Knights next on Sept. 2 before they host Carolina University in a nonconference match on Sept. 5.

St. Andrews will begin their 13-game Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule at home against Reinhardt on Sep. 9. The Knights close out their nonconference portion of the season with a road contest at Regent University on Sept. 12, and return to AAC action on Sept. 16 at Union. Back-to-back home games against Johnson (Tenn.) and Columbia International University (S.C.) are up next for the Knights before they head on the road for three matches against Truett McConnell, Milligan, and Bryan (Tenn.) on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 and 7.

The Knights will return home after that for a four-game home stand, starting with Bluefield (Va.) on Oct. 11. The “Battle of the Knights” rivalry game against Kentucky Christian will be on Oct. 13, a match against Columbia (S.C.) is set for Oct. 18, and a game against Pikeville — a first-year joiner of the AAC — will take place Oct. 20. Road games against Montreat and Tennessee Wesleyan on Oct. 25 and 28 will close out the regular season.

The 2023 AAC Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, 7, and 10 at various host sites.

The first and second rounds of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament will be Nov. 16-18 at campus sites while the 65th Annual NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship will be Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at the Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita, Kan.