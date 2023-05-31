LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Athletic Department is pleased to announce the hiring of Ebony Campbell as the next head coach for the Knights’ women’s soccer program.

“I would like to thank Elizabeth Burris and Dr. Malik for giving me the opportunity to lead SAU women’s soccer,” Campbell stated. “From the moment I stepped on campus, I was pleased with the warmth of the community and I’m excited to be a part of this university. SAU women’s soccer has established itself as a strong competitor in the AAC (Appalachian Athletic Conference) over the years, and I’m eager to work with this promising group of women, challenging them both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to August and this exciting new chapter with the SAU women’s soccer program.”

Campbell brings NCAA Division II and III experience to St. Andrews, having most recently served as an assistant for the University of Mount Olive women’s soccer team in 2022. She assisted the Trojans to a 13-5 overall record, 11-1 in Conference Carolinas, where they captured the 2022 Regular Season Co-Champions title. Campbell coached eight all-Conference Carolinas members, which was the most of any team in the conference.

Prior to her stint at Mount Olive, Campbell was the head coach at Schreiner University since 2020. In 2021, the Mountaineers saw an immediate turnaround in the classroom and on the field. The program produced a 3.2 team average GPA after a 2.5 team average the year prior. Having previously transformed the program with only two recruiting classes, the team jumped from the eighth seed to the fourth seed in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2022. Campbell coached two all-conference members and sixteen all-academic honor roll.

In 2019, Campbell was an assistant coach at Barton College for the women’s soccer program. The Bulldogs went 12-6-1, earning the third seed in Conference Carolinas, and a trip to the conference semifinals. Campbell coached four members of the team to all-conference honors.

Before Barton, Campbell spent the 2018 season as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa., where they won the Landmark Conference Championship. The River Hawks went 13-3-4, ending their season with a loss in penalty kicks to RIT in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

Campbell began her collegiate coaching career in 2017, where she was the men’s and women’s assistant soccer coach and goalkeeper coach at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. She guided the women’s program to an 8-7-1 record and a trip to the conference semifinals.

Along with her collegiate coaching experience, Campbell has served as a coach for Boerne Soccer Club, Wilson Youth Soccer Association, Berkshire Soccer Academy, North Union United Soccer Club, Iowa Rush Soccer Club, and was the assistant girls varsity soccer coach at Spoto High School in Riverview, Fla.

Campbell was a National Junior College Athletic Association all-region goalkeeper at Iowa Central Community College in 2012. In 2014, she transferred to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, where she was an all-conference goalkeeper, ranked among the top 30 nationally for saves, and 20th in the country for saves per game as a senior.

Campbell received her bachelor’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 2016. She earned her Master of Sport Administration with an emphasis in Coaching and Leadership Education from Upper Iowa University in 2020. She also holds a U.S. Soccer Federation National E License and a United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeping Level III diploma.