The Carolina Panthers are fresh off the NFL Draft and are turning their focus towards training camp in the upcoming weeks with number one overall pick Bryce Young.

The Panthers have been deemed by many analysts one of the most successful teams this offseason with all of their new additions and assets. After gaining the number one pick from the Chicago Bears via the D.J. Moore trade, the Panthers didn’t hesitate to get after good players in the free agency bid.

Names like Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst, DeShawn Williams, and Andy Dalton will all be showing up in Panthers jerseys this season, with the team looking to be in a win-now state. With Young at the helm, some have doubts, but Panthers faithful have gotten behind Young in the hope of him delivering the franchise much success in the upcoming years.

The talk around Young has always been about his height and weight, where he comes in at 5-foot-10, and weighs around 195 pounds. While his durability may be at question due to his lack of size, it seems his new teammates and coaching staff have full confidence in his abilities.

Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, said “again, the Panthers just felt like the best fit and it all kind of just worked out. It all happened kind of quickly. I didn’t know when it was going to happen and it kind of all came at once. But, again, my family, my wife, my kids, we’re so excited to go there.”

Players like Sanders, who played a big role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ recent Super Bowl run, and Hurst, who was a leading tight end for a contending Cincinnati Bengals team the last couple of years, have been in situations where there is a win-now mentality.

It shows that these elite players have trust in the Panthers organization and the future of it. Only time will tell whether the Panthers will see championships in their future but the future is indeed bright.