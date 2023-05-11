LEXINGTON, Ky. — The St. Andrews western team was named Reserve National Champion at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship held at the Kentucky Horse Park on May 4-7.

Sarah Beth Felker was the Individual Open Rider Champion, the Team Open Horsemanship winner, won High Point Rider Reining, and was third overall in High Point Rider.

Victoria Garvin took home sixth place in the Level II Team Horsemanship, Lily Roman was champion of the Level I Team Horsemanship, Luke Rogers was the reserve champion in Rookie Team Horsemanship, Starr Benton placed fourth in Team Beginner Horsemanship, and Adrianna Disilvestro came in fourth place in Team Ranch Riding.

Dawson Amick, a St. Andrews hunt seat rider, finished in seventh place in Individual Open Over Fences and ninth place in the Cacchione Cup.