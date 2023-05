The Lady Raiders’ Gabby Lutz (9) boots the ball away from the Lady Scots’ Laura Wlodarczak (4) during Thursday night’s game.

The Lady Raiders’ Hanna Smith (2) looks to make a move on the Lady Scots’ Samantha Barnes (5) during Thursday night’s game. The Lady Raiders won 6-1 and now head into the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament next week as the No. 4 seed.