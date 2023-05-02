Lady Raiders soccer player Mariana Mendez Mendoza (22) battles with Southern Lee’s Logan Hickman (2) during Monday night’s game. The Lady Raiders picked up a 6-0 win on senior night over the Cavaliers and are now 11-7-1 overall and 5-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Seniors Tatum Rhyne, Rebeca Avalos, Rylie Bohman, Jenifer Gomez, C’Nedra Hinson, Sheccid Heaton, Cheyenne Jacobs, and Kalei Sriratanakoul were all honored before the game.
Home Sports High School Soccer Lady Raiders bolt past Southern Lee on senior night