Lady Raiders soccer player Mariana Mendez Mendoza (22) battles with Southern Lee’s Logan Hickman (2) during Monday night’s game. The Lady Raiders picked up a 6-0 win on senior night over the Cavaliers and are now 11-7-1 overall and 5-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Seniors Tatum Rhyne, Rebeca Avalos, Rylie Bohman, Jenifer Gomez, C’Nedra Hinson, Sheccid Heaton, Cheyenne Jacobs, and Kalei Sriratanakoul were all honored before the game.