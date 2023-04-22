St. Andrews running back Eldrick Williams (white) is tackled out of bounds by linebacker John Brown (blue) during the St. Andrews spring football game on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — For the first two quarters of St. Andrews’ spring football game between the Blue and White teams, both teams went back-and-forth on the scoreboard, which led to a one-point lead for the Blue team at the half.

In the final two periods though, the Blue team was in full control on defense and ended the game with a bang on the final play.

Defensive back Eduardo Turnbull Jr. flew over receiver Will Gordon in the end zone and came down with an interception to seal a 41-22 victory for the Blue team on Saturday.

“We assumed things were going to go a little slow for the defense,” St. Andrews head coach Bob Curtin said. “We installed our new defense, the one that we’re going forward with, it’s a 3-4; what it did was, it allowed us to celebrate some of our athletes. I really like what we’re seeing out of the defense because we gave up a lot of points last year; we gave up too many points. You can’t win championships without a good defense, that’s just the way I feel. It was a really good task for the offense and the defense (today). And this defense knows the offense, obviously.”

Turnbull Jr., who was injured last year and redshirted, was an example of Curtin’s last comment. He said he knew the White team would try to come at him often throughout the game and made sure to make them pay.

“To be able to seal that, it felt really good, man,” Turnbull Jr. said. “I just knew they (the White team) were gonna come (up) with something that was gonna come right at our corners and I knew they wanted to end the game on a big play for them on the offensive side. I just came back from a shoulder surgery so I felt like I was gonna be more targeted; I just knew that it was gonna be me.”

While the Blue team had a strong second half — outscoring the White team 20-2 — they started the game very differently.

On the opening play of the first quarter, quarterback Jalen Dodd found receiver Aronson Cook Jr. on a post route for a 65-yard score, putting the White team ahead 6-0.

“Before the scrimmage, we wanted to go big,” Cook Jr. said. “I was ready; I read the defense, they came down, and I knew I could get the DB, so I just took off.”

The scoring system for the game included six points for touchdowns, four for an interception, three for a play over 50 yards, two for a play over 20 yards, a defensive 3-and-out, a fumble recovery, a safety, or a defensive sack, and one for a turnover on downs.

After the Blue team stormed back to take a 12-8 lead, Dodd would find receiver Dontae’ Crowder for a 14-yard toe-tap score at the end of the first quarter.

The first three drives of the second quarter all favored the defense, with two sacks, a turnover on downs, and a 3-and-out putting them up 19-14, but Dodd would get his third, and final, touchdown pass of the game by finding tight end Nijel Pearce from 10 yards out, before the Blue team managed to get a 3-and-out right before halftime to retake the lead at 21-20.

Dodd, who recently transferred in from NCAA Division II school Carson-Newman, felt his performance on the day was solid overall.

“I think I did pretty all right,” Dodd said. “I think I can get better, touch up on some more things, but I couldn’t of done it without the o-line (and) the receivers; Cook had a good game, o-line held up for me most of the plays so that’s really what helped me out today.”

While Dodd’s play was eye-catching, he wasn’t the only quarterback that saw the field. Mason Price and Dodd rotated in-and-out every two drives at quarterback but, when Price was in the game, the offense struggled to move the ball. Both are battling to become the starting quarterback this upcoming year, after last year’s starter, Andrew Fowler, graduated and is now the running backs coach.

Yet, despite how Dodd and Price played in the spring game, Curtin said he isn’t ready to tab Dodd as his starter in the fall.

“He looked great today so it’s tough to not do that,” Curtin said. “We’re gonna go ahead and let them workout through the summer; we’re gonna go ahead and continue to grow and continue to develop. But we took away some things; there’s some positives with both quarterbacks and we’re gonna bring in some young quarterbacks.”

The Blue team compiled five sacks, four turnovers on downs, a 3-and-out, and the late interception from Turnbull Jr. in the second half, while the White team had a 36-yard touchdown by Cook Jr. called back on the first drive of the half, and scored their only points on a safety from a snap that went out of the back of the end zone on a punt.

The second half may have not been the offensive score-fest that intrigues fans, but the excitement level didn’t change at Knights Field. Curtin was happy with the turnout and hopes the community support continues to grow with the football program.

“That’s one of the most important things,” Curtin said on community support. “We’re gonna pride ourselves on being a community program. We’re sitting in the middle of Laurinburg in Scotland County; I always talk about, it’s sort of a football mecca for down here in the Sandhills. It’s important for us to rally the community and let them know that we’ve got really good college football right here in the Sandhills.”

Curtin also looks to bring the best team possible on the field this upcoming season and thinks that the spring game helped him further understand what his team needs to improve on.

“Number one, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board, we’ve gotta study the playbook, we’ve gotta get better,” Curtin said. “We’ve gotta be prepared to come here physically fit, strong, continue the weight program, continue the speed school; and then, lastly, be ready to lift this young freshmen class that’s coming in.”

