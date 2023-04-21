Eastern N.C. Fellowship of Christian Athletes Director Johnny Evans speaks about the FCA’s ‘faith promise,’ a pledge to support the FCA, and their purpose of converting lives to Christ during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser banquet Thursday night at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Reverend Paul Lemmond speaks to those in attendance before the start of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser banquet Thursday night at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Phil Ford and Greg Baines hug each other as Ford walks up on stage during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser banquet Thursday night at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes members Reagan Malpass (left) and Madison Dixon (right) speak about their experiences from the Black Mountain FCA camps during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser banquet Thursday night at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

LAURINBURG — When Phil Ford is getting ready to drive somewhere and turns on the radio, he likes to listen to Sirius XM 460: The Billy Graham Channel.

That’s just one of the ways that the former North Carolina Tar Heel and NBA basketball player said he expresses his faith in the Lord during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) fundraiser banquet.

Ford, who also enjoys attending church, Bible studies, and doing daily devotions, spoke inside a filled Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Thursday night about his personal story of how he converted his life to Christ.

“Anytime I have an opportunity to share my faith and what happened to me in my life, I think it’s a good thing,” Ford told the Laurinburg Exchange. “I think it’s something as a Christian that I’m supposed to do. I don’t care where it is and I really don’t care how many people show up; if there’s just one other person there, that’s an opportunity to say what happened to me and what I believe. I look at that as a great opportunity.”

Ford’s speech started with him discussing his childhood and him playing baseball and basketball. His dad, “Big Phil,” thought he was better at baseball; but, when he started playing in high school, he struggled with hitting, mentioning how he started 0-for-28 at the plate one season.

It was evident that basketball became his calling card, as he became a top 10 player in the country. While being recruited, Ford had talks with coaches about how he would start immediately and be an impact player right way — until he spoke with Dean Smith.

Smith, who was the head coach at North Carolina from 1961-1997, told Ford he’d likely play on the junior varsity team in his first year if he came to Chapel Hill. What also stood out to Ford was how him and Smith didn’t discuss basketball for the first 30 minutes of their meeting with each other; they discussed “life stuff” as Ford put it.

After discussing it with his parents, Ford committed to North Carolina and described his first year in college.

“We were required to go to church every Sunday,” Ford said.

Ford didn’t talk about basketball much when he discussed Smith and playing at North Carolina — unless he was asked a question by someone in the audience during the Q and A session after his speech.

Instead, he talked about his faith and how Smith was the one who really influenced him to convert to Christianity.

“Coach (Dean) Smith is the one that really kept harbouring on (faith),” Ford said. “As I said during my talk, we all know he (Smith) was extremely spiritual but it’s not something that he forced on us and, when I needed it the most, I knew it was there for me.”

Ford didn’t convert his life to Christ overnight though; it was a gradual transition.

Ford was drafted into the NBA at No. 2 overall to the Kansas City Kings in the 1978 NBA Draft. After a stellar start to his career, Ford suffered a serious eye injury during an NBA game three years later.

Ford said he didn’t handle the instance the right way, which ultimately derailed his professional basketball career, and nearly his life. He battled alcohol addiction and struggled to stay sober, which caused him to fall on his knees and cry out to God one night.

After doing so, Ford got the help he needed, and worked his way back to the Lord.

“I’ve been very fortunate since I’ve turned my life over to Jesus Christ,” Ford said.

Once his NBA career was over in 1985, Ford returned to the Tar Heels to become an assistant coach; one of his student managers from then, Greg Baines, was in attendance and spoke about Ford’s accolades before Ford’s speech, and gave Ford a hug as he walked up on the stage.

After the dinner, which included fried chicken, barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and banana pudding, FCA members Reagan Malpass and Madison Dixon kicked off the speaking portion of the banquet by talking about their experiences at the Black Mountain FCA camps this past summer.

Eastern N.C. FCA Director Johnny Evans, who also played quarterback and punter for N.C. State and in the NFL, then, spoke about making a ‘faith promise’ — a pledge to support the FCA — and their purpose of converting lives to Christ.

“The whole basis of FCA is athletes, coaches, (and) former athletes using that notoriety…and giving them a means to share the Gospel,” Evans said.

Reverend Paul Lemmond preceded Baines and explained that the FCA will benefit tremendously from the fundraiser.

“We’re gonna be way over $10,000 and it’s gonna buy a bunch of Bibles,” Lemmond said. “August comes pretty quick, and we’re gonna be giving out a bunch of Bibles in August.

Funds from the banquet will also go towards sending kids and coaches to FCA camps and providing food and clothing to those that can’t afford them.

Ford closed the evening by signing autographs and taking pictures with those who attended the event, and said he was “very fortunate” to be able to spread his story.

“I thank everyone that came out tonight,” Ford said. “I know there’s a lot of stuff going on, a lot of things they could’ve done, but I’m happy that they came and I was able to share my journey and my faith, what has gone on, what has happened to me, how important my faith is, and who planted the seed with my faith. I thought it was well-attended.”