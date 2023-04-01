St. Andrews’ Drake Davidson catches a fly ball for an out during Saturday afternoon’s game against Columbia International.

Editor’s note: Official stats have been published.

LAURINBURG — After winning the first two games of a three-game weekend series against the Columbia International Rams (9-22, 6-15 AAC) on Friday, the St. Andrews Knights baseball team (16-14, 10-7 Appalachian Athletic Conference) looked for a sweep on their home field Saturday afternoon, in a game that was up in the air due to inclement weather earlier in the day.

What also was up in the air was the baseball, as both offenses were clicking overall; however, a slow start by the Knights put them in a bind which they never could recover from, causing them to fall 17-12.

“We just couldn’t match them offensively,” St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox said. “I felt good coming into today. It was kind of a day where the wind’s blowing out 20 or 30 miles per hour, and some balls that normally stay in the park went out of the park, some balls that normally get caught were doubles. We did have to get out here and mess with the tarp, and sit around. And that’s not an excuse; I thought we were ready to play. They (Columbia International) just played better than we did today.”

On the very first pitch of the game, Columbia International’s James Lovera would go yard for one of his five total runs on the day.

It began what would eventually become a long day on the mound for the Knights, as they would go through seven different arms in the contest.

Tyler Barfield started the game on the bump for St. Andrews; Josh Hill relieved Barfield, and Reigo Rodriguez, Satoru Arai, Lucas Compton, Ronnie Brandon, and C.J. Harrison all threw afterwards.

“I thought our pitching struggled today,” Fox said. “(They) struggled throwing strikes, obviously gave up too many hits. A couple of guys that haven’t gotten many innings for us this year got opportunities today. I think that we have a lot of depth and we’re gonna give guys opportunities as far as seeing what they can do.”

The Rams added three more runs in the first inning, before scoring another in the second to lead 5-0.

The Knights finally erased the doughnut on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, after a Samuel Rosario RBI single on a line drive brought in Drake Davidson from third.

Things turned bleak for the Knights in the third, though. The Rams would put up eight runs in the inning, capped off by a Britton Morris RBI double that scored Joshua Hernandez and Carter Willis, to go up 13-1.

However, the Knights answered with a big third inning of their own. After Garrett Hamby was walked, Joshua Benfield would extend his hitting streak this season to 27 games with a home run to left field, making the score 13-3. Javier Socorro helped add another pair of runs with an RBI double on a line drive to deep left field, which drove in Adrian Ojea and Dallas Trevena, to make the St. Andrews deficit 13-5.

Lovera scored another run for the Rams in the fourth before the offense settled aside for the fifth.

The Rams took their largest lead of the game in the sixth inning, thanks to a run from Brandt Miller to make it 15-5, before the Knights answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

A line drive to center field from Hamby gave Caden Santucci the green light home from third, and an RBI single on a ground ball scored Chris Le.

After another run by Lovera made the Rams lead 16-7 in the top of the seventh, the Knights would get one from Cesar Morillo in the bottom of the eighth.

Lovera scored Columbia International’s final run of the game in the ninth, but the Knights continued to battle in the bottom half of the inning. With only one more out needed for Columbia International to win the game, a Dom Zinna fly ball to deep left field would bring home Ojea from second. Zinna, then, scored on a passed ball from third, before Le hit a line drive single to center field to score Socorro and Morillo.

But, after Hamby got to first on a ground ball, he would get tagged out advancing to second on a stolen base attempt to end the game with a runner on third.

Hamby finished with a team-high in hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Le tallied three RBIs; Hamby, Benfield, and Rosario each had two RBIs.

Barfield took the loss, allowing eight runs on four hits, five errors, and five walks, while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Deric Hanko earned the win for Columbia International, giving up six runs on 10 hits, five errors, and two walks, while striking out four in six innings pitched.

Brett Collins and Hunter Garris pitched in relief of Hanko.

The Knights recorded five errors while the Rams had three; St. Andrews outhit Columbia International 14-11.

While the loss on paper may not look good for the Knights, Fox believes otherwise.

He said that Columbia International is a much better team than what their sub-.500 mark shows.

“Their record is not good,” Fox said. “But that’s a lot better baseball team than what their record is. And they’re a lot more offensive than what their record is.”

The Knights continue AAC play on Tuesday at 3 p.m. against the University of South Carolina Beaufort in Laurinburg.

