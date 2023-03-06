“He’s going to be someone important in a community one day,” said coach Donald Pettigrew about Dakota Chavis. “Hopefully, he can look back on his days at Richmond and realize how much he impacted our program and that county. He’s definitely going to be missed.”

ROCKINGHAM — Maintaining perfect grades is not easy for most. Doing it while taking college classes and playing a varsity sport at Richmond Senior High School can even be more difficult with the additional demands of long practices and games.

Dakota Chavis, the point guard for a Raider team with a near-perfect season record and headed into the state championship game on Saturday, said education has and will always come first in his life.

“I’ve always been taught that my grades matter first, and sports come second,” he said about his mother instilling at a young age. “She never lets me forget what is most important. Basketball is one way for me to get into college and not burden my family with costs.”

Chavis, who is one of two seniors on the team and a three-year member of the varsity team, said he had found the perfect balance between the classroom and the court — the true definition of a student-athlete.

“It’s really about self-discipline and wanting the best for yourself,” he said. “I know I have to get good grades to prepare for college. Basketball alone doesn’t get you into college.”

During the long basketball season and the Raiders going deep into the playoffs, Chavis doesn’t pause on the academics while at the pentacle of his high school basketball career. He said he tries his best to give 100 percent effort in the classroom as he does on the court. For him, it doesn’t matter if it’s at the beginning of the season or the last game in the North Carolina championship tournament.

It’s that dedication to being a team player that sets Chavis apart. Raider head basketball coach Donald Pettigrew said Chavis is a true leader and is ready to help out fellow players with their studies.

“He is always checking up on players and making sure they are doing ok in their classes,” he said. “If he thinks they are struggling in their classes, he’s asking them not if but when he can help tutor them.”

Pettigrew said his players must remember they are student-athletes and not athlete-students.

“We expect our players to excel in the classroom, and Chavis is leading that charge,” he said. “This young man is dedicated to being the best on and off the court. I don’t think he realizes how many people in this community look up to him. We want all of our players to be positive role models for our youth.”

Chavis’ mother, Amber Capel Chavis, said he has always been on the honor roll because he holds himself to a high standard.

“I have always told all my boys they can do anything they want in this life as long as they put in the work,” she said. “Dakota has always dreamed of a life involving basketball. However, the grades are first, and sports are second. It’s important because, at any given time, sports can disappear with an injury, and there’s only a small window of an athlete’s life that they get to compete.”

Amber said only a few select players around the country make it to the professional level, and Dakota recognizes that.

“He needs to be prepared for the rest of his life after sports, and education helps open doors and opportunities long after the sports have faded,” she said.

Like most student-athletes at Richmond Senior, Chavis has played sports since he was young.

He juggled basketball and baseball during elementary school but eventually started playing travel basketball. Baseball slowly became a distant memory.

Chavis’ mother said she begged him to play continue playing baseball, but it was too late.

“It just wasn’t his passion like basketball was,” said Amber.

Chavis has one older brother, Ethan, who lives in Charlotte, and two younger brothers at home, Xander and Levi, that are Dakota’s biggest fans.

“They look up to him as well as the other Raiders basketball players,” she said his younger brothers. “They were always wanting to play and practice with him outside or go to the gym and shoot around.”

That extra time on the court with his brothers might have given him the edge against opponents when he puts on the green and gold Raider uniform and represents an entire county.

As young children line up to get his autograph or a quick fist bump when he steps out onto the court at the high school, Chavis said it took some time to get used to. As the team is headed to the state championship game, the attention is exponentially gaining momentum on recognition in and around the local area.

“It was strange at first when they would come up,” he said. “Why would they want my autograph? I’m just a high school basketball player trying to do my best on the court and win games for our school.”

It’s that humble, quiet persona that Chavis displays every day that Pettigrew said defines him as a leader.

“He’s going to be someone important in a community one day,” he said. “Hopefully, he can look back on his days at Richmond and realize how much he impacted our program and that county. He’s definitely going to be missed.”

Chavis will be playing basketball at the next level, but right now, his focus is bringing home the state championship title to Richmond County.

“Right now, he’s taking his time deciding what his next steps are,” said Amber. “It’s a very big decision, and he’s approaching it as such.”

One person he looks up to is his father, Larry Chavis, who gave him good advice a long time ago that he has applied throughout his basketball career and education.

“Never give up and always be yourself,” his father told him. “He would always say to never give up on something you love.”

Dakota listened to his father and mother’s advice and has been successful in the classroom and on the court – never retreating from his dream to be the best basketball player while maintaining the grades that will carry him to the next chapter in his life as a college student-athlete.