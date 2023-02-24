Home Sports Basketball No. 2 Richmond pulls away late against No. 15 Sanderson in 2nd... SportsBasketball No. 2 Richmond pulls away late against No. 15 Sanderson in 2nd round February 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Richmond forward Jullien Cole (24) pulls up for a 3-pointer over Sanderson’s Gordia Balas (blue) during Thursday night’s second round playoff game. Cole had 30 points and eight 3s to help lead the Raiders to a 74-64 victory. Richmond will host No. 7 Lumberton on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the third round. Photo| Mark Bell/ For the Daily Journal ROCKINGHAM — Richmond forward Jullien Cole (24) pulls up for a 3-pointer over Sanderson’s Gordia Balas (blue) during Thursday night’s second round playoff game. Cole had 30 points and eight 3s to help lead the Raiders to a 74-64 victory. Richmond will host No. 7 Lumberton on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the third round. View Comments Rockingham snow enter location -1.5 ° C 3.2 ° -3.8 ° 64 % 0.7kmh 100 % Sun 1 ° Mon -0 ° Tue 1 ° Wed 4 ° Thu 6 °