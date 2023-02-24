LAURINBURG — O’Herron Pool, inside the St. Andrews University PE building, is opening up to the public beginning on March 1.

St. Andrews will offer open swim, mommy and me classes, and a stroke clinic.

Individual membership fee is $50 or family membership is $75 per month for open swim and is due by the first of every month. Cash or check will be accepted. If you are writing a check, please write to St. Andrews Athletics.

Hours for open swim will be Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Hours will change when the semester is over. For anyone that is interested, they must email [email protected] to obtain their badge.

Updates about hours will be posted on our Facebook and Instagram pages @squiresswimschool.

For the instructional (stroke clinic), butterfly, freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke lessons will be offered every Saturday starting on March 18. (Each Saturday will be a different style).

Mommy and me classes will be Monday through Thursday with time slots of 9 to 9:45 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m., and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Tuition will be $80.

For those who are interested in signing up for any of the listed options, see the links below.

To sign up for a pool membership: visit https://forms.office.com/r/jwAca6aj93

To sign up for the stroke clinic series, visit https://forms.office.com/r/Rv7hSMYnaW

To sign up for mommy and me classes, visit https://forms.office.com/r/1m9c5hBD1i