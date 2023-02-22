LAURINBURG — Since the end of the 2022-23 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball regular season has concluded, the AAC announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball All-AAC teams among other conference awards on Tuesday.

Sophomore power forward Ameil Malone (Raleigh, N.C.) was among the headliners for the Knights in the award honors, as he was named one of 12 for the AAC all-conference first team. Malone enjoyed an incredible 2022-23 season that saw him amass multiple double-doubles across the schedule, while leading the Knights with 20.4 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Malone’s ranks across the board compared to the AAC were first in points per game, second in rebounds per game, and tied for first in blocks per game with 1.4.

Along with his first-team accolades, Malone also won the “Newcomer of the Year” award from the AAC, after transferring from Johnson C. University and playing his first season within the AAC Conference.

Next on the award sheet was Caleb Brown (Clio, S.C.), who received a place on the AAC all-freshman team for his incredible individual performance in his first collegiate season. Running the starting point guard role throughout the season, Brown averaged 7.1 points per game, while also leading the team with 3.2 assists per game. Brown also wasn’t shy of getting active on the glass, as he recorded an average of 2.0 rebounds per game.

Graduating senior Rafael Alvarez (Panama City, Panama) received the nomination for the Knights’ “Champion of Character” award, an award that is given to a player who demonstrates responsibility, discipline, respect, and character on and off the court. Alvarez appeared in 18 games this season for the Knights and hit a plethora of big time 3-pointers in important moments in matches.

Rounding out the awards was Ivo Sperone (Buenos Aires, Argentina), who was primarily a figure on the JV team and played a great role in team cohesion and always gave his all in practice.

The Knights will look for a rebound year in the 2023-24 season after retiring just one senior and bringing back the core of their team for next season.