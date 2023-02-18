St. Andrews forwards Quwan Barnes (12) and Allan Taylor (24) both go for a rebound during the first half of Saturday’s season finale.

LAURINBURG — In the final game of the season for the St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team (4-23, 2-22 Appalachian Athletic Conference) against the Johnson University Royals (9-19, 9-15 AAC), almost everything went wrong.

The Knights trailed by 14 points at the half and could never recover in the second half, as the Knights fell to the Royals 78-60 on Saturday.

“What we need to do now is focus on next year rebuilding,” St. Andrews head coach Randy Hernandez said. “We’ve got some good guys that are doing their jobs, so you’ve gotta build around those guys. We should be okay.”

It was senior day for the Knights, as Rafael Alvarez, the only senior on the team, was recognized before tip-off.

Alvarez did not play against the Royals.

A 3-pointer by Garrett McRae opened up the first quarter for the Knights, before Johnson answered with a 3 from Parker Haun. A Wesley Bohanan layup and another 3 from Haun gave the Royals an 8-3 lead at the 17:08 mark, but the Knights outscored the Royals 9-4 over the next 4 1/2 minutes to tie the game at 12 apiece. An ensuing 17-6 run from Johnson put them ahead 30-18 at the 3:51 mark with the Knights only able to bring their deficit to 10 twice before the half. The Royals took a 40-26 lead, their largest of the half, into the break after a made layup from Miles Long with 16 seconds remaining.

At the 18:08 mark of the second half, the Knights trailed 49-29 after a Bohanan layup but were able to score seven straight points to make it 49-36. However, Johnson scored nine of the next 10 points in the game to go back up by 20 with 12:29 to go. The Knights were able to make it a 15-point game at 60-45 with 9:52 left off a Duncan Lexander 3-ball but wouldn’t get any closer to taking the lead the rest of the game. Johnson took their largest lead of the game at the 4:35 mark, when Calvin Quehl hit a layup to make the lead 71-48. The Knights were able to outscore the Royals 12-7 throughout the rest of the half.

McRae led the Knights in scoring with 17 points, while Lexander had 14 points and six rebounds.

Haun finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals for the Royals. Nick Clifton had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Long contributed 11 points. Bohanan added 10 points, as well.

Despite improvement near the end of the season, the Knights finish 15th in the AAC and will miss out on the conference tournament, as only the top 10 teams in the AAC qualify for it.

Hernandez talked about his team’s growth over the course of the year and how he wants to build on it.

“I think that what we’ve had to deal with, injuries and everything, I think a lot of guys stepped up,” Hernandez said. “We’ve just gotta focus on the future and some key guys, work on them (in the) offseason and we go from there.”

