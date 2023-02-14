LAURINBURG — The Knights softball team hosted the St. Augustine Falcons from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Monday afternoon in Laurinburg in a “battle of the SAUs.” The team enjoyed a fantastic day on the diamond and were able to claim two wins; with one being in extra innings and another being a mercy ruling, with the contest ending in the fifth inning. For the Knights, it was their first wins of the season and will prove pivotal in sparking confidence, as they continue onward into their heavy regular season schedule.

Sarah Sidell (Salisbury, Md.) took the hill for the Knights in game one and pitched 5 1/3 innings, while only allowing three earned runs on seven hits, and striking out eight batters. Although Sidell pitched a solid starting outing, 23 total runs were scored in the first contest, as each team traded clutch hitting and untimely errors throughout the contest.

Meghan Fritz (Dunmore, Pa.) drove in the first run of the game, as her double to left field was able to bring around Brooke Vance (Rutherfordton, N.C.) to score. In the bottom of the second, Haley Zimmerman (Cygnet, Ohio) picked a great time to lace a single, as she cleared the bases and drove in three runs before being tagged out at second base.

As the game continued on, St. Augustine was able to rally-in four runs in the top of the seventh inning after entering the frame trailing by three. With the Knights down to their final out in the seventh and needing a run to stay alive, Shelby Nisbet (Salley, S.C.) reached on an error, allowing Ava McPhillips (Missoula, Mont.) to come around the bases and score the tying run.

After the Falcons were once again able to strike for two runs in the top of the eighth, McPhillips would once again play hero, as she drove a fly ball to center-field that would ultimately get caught, allowing Taryn Tucker (Oakboro, N.C.) to score the game-winning run on the sacrifice fly.

Game two is where the Knights’ bats truly came alive on the day, as they were able to collectively score 14 runs in just four innings at the plate. Taking the mound for the start was Fritz, who pitched a dazzling five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight Falcon hitters.

Maddy Taylor (Port Royal, Va.) and Zimmerman teamed up for clever baserunning, as the double steal allowed Taylor to score from third base, while Zimmerman swiped second. A Vance single would drive in another run, before McPhillips was able to send an RBI single into center-field, as well.

The Knights were able to explode for seven runs of offense in the first inning, keeping the Falcons on their heels from the get-go. Tucker drove in the first run of the second inning by singling to center-field, before Nisbet continued the hot hitting by scoring two runs on a line drive single to right field.

In the bottom of the third inning, Charlee Mullins (Camden, S.C.) singled in Hanna Johnson (Clarksville, Tenn.) from second base, in what would be the 14th run of the ballgame for the Knights. After the Falcons were unable to score in the top of the fifth, the game would be called, due to a mercy ruling.

The Knights will look to continue their hot streak, when they travel to Belmont to face off against Belmont-Abbey College on Feb. 17. in a doubleheader. The games are scheduled to begin at 12 and 2 p.m.