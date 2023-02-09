LAURINBURG — What’s been a frustrating season for the St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team (4-20, 2-19 Appalachian Athletic Conference) continued to be so Thursday night.

A 15-point lead late in the first half was erased by the Point Skyhawks (13-12, 13-9 AAC) in the second half to send the game into overtime at a 66-66 deadlock, but difficulties with rebounding and free throws in the overtime period led to the Knights falling 82-77.

St. Andrews assistant coach Randall Johnson discussed the overtime period and the opportunities that slipped away from his team after the game.

“We still had a chance to win the game and we just had some bad possessions,” Johnson said, “We just didn’t rebound the ball in overtime. (If )we rebound the ball, we get good possessions and we score, more so than the free throws.”

The Skyhawks got out to a 10-5 lead at the 15:55 mark in the first half after four different players scored for Point. The Knights went out on a 9-0 run, however, which included five points during the stretch by Garrett McRae. St. Andrews managed to get their lead up to 26-16 off a pair of free throws by McRae, but Point made it a 26-22 game with 8:42 left before the half. From there, the Knights would venture on a 17-6 run over the next 7 1/2 minutes, with the help of nine points during the span by Ameil Malone, to go up 43-28. RJ Selman hit a free throw and Jack Gray downed a layup in the final minute of the half for Point, but the Knights still led 43-31 entering the halftime break.

At the 16:59 mark in the second half, Point’s Javier Turner connected on a free throw to help the Skyhawks trail only 46-40. The Knights pushed their lead back up to 52-40 however, after a dunk by Allan Taylor caused Harris Court to erupt in cheer. The Skyhawks closed back in at 52-45 with 13:23 to go, but a free throw by Taylor and a jumper by Quwan Barnes made the Knights’ lead double digits again. The Skyhawks rallied back to bring their deficit to 58-51 after Jake Smith converted on a layup and, then, 58-54 off a Selman 3-ball with 7:08 left.

With 5:51 remaining and the Knights leading 59-54, Duncan Lexander was shoved on his back-side by Point’s Theron Montgomery, which resulted in players on the court shoving each other momentarily before coaches stepped in to help with the situation. Two Knights players, who weren’t dressed out for the game, were ejected for leaving the bench area, as well. Lexander and Montgomery were both given technical fouls.

Montgomery went 1-of-2 from the line to make it a 59-55 Skyhawks deficit and a Selman 3 put Point down by just one-point. After Benjamin Ross tied the game at 59-all for Point, Brodie Clark would splash home a trey to put the Knights back on top 62-59 and hit two free throws shortly after to make it 64-59 with 3:43 remaining, but a dunk by Montgomery put the Skyhawks behind 64-61. With 2:02 to go, Smith made a free throw to make it 64-62, but a foul on Smith the next possession would put McRae at the line, where he knocked down both free throw attempts. Ross went back to the stripe with 37 seconds left after a foul on Clark and knocked down both, before a turnover by Taylor on an inbound play gave Point a chance to tie or take the lead with 11 seconds remaining. The Knights pressed the Skyhawks down-court, which opened up an opportunity for Montgomery to get a look inside, where he would dunk the ball just before the buzzer and send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Knights built up a 72-69 lead, but fell behind 76-74 with 50 seconds remaining. Taylor was fouled and went to the line with 35 seconds left, however, he missed both of his attempts. After Selman knocked down a pair of free throws to make the Point lead 78-74, McRae was fouled for St. Andrews, but went 1-of-2 from the stripe. Selman finished the game knocking down four more free throws and Knights guard Karldon Willi-Kelley hit a layup late to end the game.

McRae led St. Andrews with 20 points and four assists. Taylor scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Malone had 19 points, but fouled out with 6:09 left in the second half. Clark chipped in eight points and also fouled out in the second half.

Selman scored a team-high 20 points off the bench for Point, while Ross recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds. Smith had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights were outrebounded 53-32 and committed 24 total fouls in the contest.

While the loss is close on paper, the Knights were brewing a recipe for disaster in the second half, according to Johnson.

He talked about the Knights’ second half struggles and the ways the Skyhawks were able to take over the game.

“Malone picked up four of his five fouls in the second half,” Johnson said. “Brodie Clark picked up all five of his fouls in the second half; we had 21 team fouls in the second half. They (Point) went to the line, made some, that;s how they got back in the game. We didn’t have great possessions in the second half; Malone out for about 10 minutes really hurt us. A valiant effort, we just gotta turn around and go back, and get it Saturday.”

The Knights host Milligan University on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

