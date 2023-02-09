Lady Knights guard AJ Price (grey) takes the ball away from a Point player during the first quarter of Thursday night’s game.

LAURINBURG — Points are not a given.

The St. Andrews Lady Knights basketball team (3-18, 3-18 Appalachian Athletic Conference) got a taste of that on Thursday night, as they fell to the Point Skyhawks (18-7, 16-5 AAC) by a final scoreline of 48-39, after shooting 13-of-46 (28.3%) from the floor and 7-of-14 from the free throw line.

“We struggled to put the ball in the hole,” Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner said postgame. “We missed a lot of opportunities at the rim, especially when we started to get close; it’s like we couldn’t just get the ball to drop on some of our layups. We hit some big shots, but those layups, they were crucial at the end.”

In the second quarter, the Lady Knights mustered up only four points in the period, which Maner said was a huge difference in the result.

“If we’re not cutting the deficit and they’re continuing to get a bigger lead, it kind of hurts us,” Maner said. “But, the fight that we put out day in and day out, I could never complain. They come out and they fight.”

The Lady Knights got on the board first with a 3-pointer from Makayla Salliey, before the Skyhawks scored the next seven points to go up 7-3 at the 7:52 mark of the first quarter. A 9-0 run would ensue by the Lady Knights, however, including a pair of Ashley Starks 3-balls, but Point would tie it back up at 12 apiece with 3:49 left in the period. A layup by Sheyvonne Owens put the Skyhawks ahead 14-12 and, with two seconds left in the frame, Point’s Jasmine Griggs was fouled on a 3-point attempt from near half court to give her a trio of attempts at the free throw line. Griggs would go 1-of-3 from the stripe and help Point lead 15-12 heading into the second quarter.

At the 6:57 mark of the second quarter, Lady Knights guard AJ Price scored the first points of the period for either team on two free throw makes. The Lady Knights went on a stretch of nearly six minutes without points afterwards though, while Point scored five points to go up 20-14. Price would hit a layup, before a layup by Owens and two free throws by Griggs gave Point a 24-16 advantage at the half.

The Lady Knights scored their first bucket of the third quarter at the 7:30 mark, when Starks knocked down a trey to make it a 26-19 deficit. A Mataea Boyd 3 and a Marta Gimenez layup put Point back up 31-19, before Samantha Tougher splashed home a 3-ball to make it 31-22. The Lady Knights were able to make the score 31-27 in Point’s favor with 2:41 remaining in the quarter, but the Skyhawks would outscore St. Andrews 7-1 the rest of the frame to send the Lady Knights into the fourth quarter down 38-28.

Starks hit a layup for the Lady Knights with 9:16 to go, but two quick buckets by Point put the Lady Knights down 42-30. After two Gimenez free throws for the Skyhawks gave them a 46-32 lead with 3:03 left, a Starks layup and 3-pointer, that bounced around the rim and in, made it a nine-point game with 2:06 remaining. Scott’s fifth foul of the contest sent her to the bench with 1:20 to go and a Madison Larrimore 2-point basket made it 46-39, before two more points by Point ended the Lady Knights’ chances of a come-from-behind win.

Starks had a game-high 18 points and six steals for the Lady Knights, while Price finished with nine points and six rebounds off the bench.

Gimenez scored 12 points for Point and Griggs had four points and 12 rebounds.

While the Lady Knights had a rough showing offensively, Maner believes her team can learn a lot from a loss like this.

“We need to take layups a little more serious,” Maner said. “When we do the layup drills and I say hey, we miss five, we’ve gotta get on the line. When you miss five layups, that’s 10 points; that’s a whole different ball game at that point. So, I think putting more emphasis on scoring the ball and when we have the easy opportunities to. I know we’re not gonna hit every jump shot (or) every 3, but layups, we’ve gotta knock those down.”

The Lady Knights will be back at Harris Court for a 12 p.m. matchup on Feb. 11 against Milligan University.

