BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The Lady Knights traveled to Barbourville, Ky. Friday morning for an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup against the Union Bulldogs for a makeup game that was posponed in December due to poor weather. Recent injuries have played a part in the Lady Knights’ roster, as only eight players made the trip for St. Andrews in this one. A strong first half from the Lady Knights saw a neck-and-neck contest, however, with the crowd behind them in the second half, the Union Bulldogs were able to pull away 72-40 and secure the conference victory.

An early 3 from Union’s Gracie Jervis helped them come out strong in the contest and two more baskets from Bulldog players helped them grow a quick 7-0 lead. Both sides played incredibly stingy defense and although the Lady Knights did a terrific job holding it down on the defensive side, it wasn’t until the 5:55 mark of the first quarter, when Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) drained home a 3-ball to give the Lady Knights their first points of the evening.

As soon as the basket from Tougher went in, it seemed to kickstart the Lady Knights offense, as Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, Md.) was able to knock down a couple free throws and Ashley Starks (Manchester, Tenn.) was able to get on the board for her first basket of the game. Another Starks basket and two more Salliey free throws sent the teams into the second quarter with the Bulldogs holding a slight edge at 15-11.

The Lady Knights enjoyed their biggest offensive quarter in the second, as AJ Price (Charlotte, N.C.) found the net with a beautiful layup and Starks knocked down a trademark jumper.

Down 21-17 midway through the quarter, Starks knocked down a huge 3-pointer to cut the lead to just one in favor of the Bulldogs. After the teams enjoyed trading baskets and defensive stops, Starks would hit another layup to give the Lady Knights their first lead of the night at 24-23 with 2:48 remaining in the first half.

Although the Bulldogs were able to capture the final seven points before the half, the Lady Knights were looking at a scoreline of 26-30 and would be looking for better offensive opportunities coming out of the second half.

Salliey was able to open the second half strong, as she knocked down her first shot attempt and first points for the Lady Knights, as well. After the basket, the Bulldogs were able to go on a tear and score the following 17 of the game’s next 18 points. A pair of Starks free throws helped stop the damage, however, the Lady Knights would be facing a mountain to climb and a 50-31 deficit.

The fourth quarter didn’t go as the Lady Knights had planned, as the Bulldogs were able to score the first 10 points of the quarter to further their lead to 65-33. Tougher was able to knock down a 3-ball in order to get the Lady Knights on the board with 6:16 remaining in the game.

The Lady Knights weren’t able to get too much cooking, as Starks would score two layups in the quarter, but that would be the last points they would get on the night.

The team will look to bounce back for redemption on the road when they travel to Dayton, Tenn. to face Bryan College of the AAC on Feb. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.