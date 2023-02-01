MARIETTA, Ga. — The Knights men’s wrestling program hit the road Tuesday morning for their duel against the Life Running Eagles of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. One of the premier NAIA wrestling programs of the country, the Running Eagles displayed dominance on their home mat and were able to shut the Knights out by a final score of 51-0.

A handful of wrestlers came close to upsets in their respective weight classes, however, the Running Eagles proved just too formidable an opponent on the day. Kegan Bolman (Jacksonville, NC) was able to go the distance against Cameron Crump of the Eagles, but narrowly was defeated by a final decision of 7-6.

Dakota Johnson (Trenton, GA) was also able to go the distance in his matchup against Will Garrett of Life University in the 165 Class, however, lost to an 8-2 decision at the final buzzer.

As the Knights look ahead to NAIA championships and qualifications, their eyes will be set on Bluefield College and Patrick Henry CC when the Knights take a trip up to Bluefield, Va. for a tri-match on Feb. 3.

St. Andrews vs. Life Full Results Jan. 31

125 | Adrian Morales (Life) over Josh Novak (St. Andrews) Fall 1:20

133 | Travis Knowlton (Life) over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) Fall 0:45

141 | Jordan Mitchell (Life) over James Roberts (St. Andrews) Major Decision 13-5

149 | Cameron Crump (Life) over Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) Decision 7-6

157 | Alexander Couto (Life) over Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) Fall 2:08

165 | Will Garrett (Life) over Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) Decision 8-2

174 | Tyler Brandt (Life) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) Fall 1:46

184 | Jonathan De La Cruz (Life) over Zachary Palombaro (St. Andrews) Technical Fall 20-5 4:51

197 | Dough Dittmer (Life) over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews) Fall 4:39

285 | Spencer Daucus (Life) over Tyler Proffitt (St. Andrews) Fall 3:40

Final Results: Life – 51 St. Andrews – 0