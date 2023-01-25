Lady Knights forward Melissa Tougher (13) and head coach Shareka Maner (right) discuss a play on a whiteboard during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

Lady Knights guard AJ Price (15) knocks down a step-back jumper over Columbia International’s Zhani Thompson (3) during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

Players from St. Andrews and Columbia International fight for a rebound during the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game.

LAURINBURG — Looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, the St. Andrews Lady Knights (2-14, 2-14 Appalachian Athletic Conference) met with the Columbia International Rams (9-11, 8-8 AAC) and hoped to pick up their first win in almost two months.

Despite leading after the first quarter, the Lady Knights committed 27 fouls, which led to 25 made free throws on 33 attempts by the Rams, and suffered a 74-59 loss Wednesday night.

“The start of the third quarter, their was five minutes and 32 seconds left, and it was five to zero in the foul count in their (Columbia International) favor,” Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner said. “When you’re at home and the odds are even more (against you), that’s a tough situation.”

Maner feels that “missed opportunities” were a big issue for her team, as well.

“The missed opportunities around the basket hurt us a lot,” Maner said. “We missed so many layups. And when we miss a layup, we give them free…rebounds (and) they kick it out and shoot a 3.”

The Lady Knights were able to get off to a hot start in the first quarter after AJ Price knocked down a jumper, Makayla Salliey hit a 3-pointer, and Ashley Starks made a layup, giving the Lady Knights a 7-2 lead. The Rams battled back to make it 14-12 before a Samantha Tougher 3-ball caused Harris Court to roar and put the Lady Knights back up by five.

Heading into the second quarter, the Lady Knights held a 19-16 lead, but had two players with three fouls each in Salliey and Price.

After Starks hit the second quarter’s first points on a 3-pointer, the Rams were able to string together back-to-back treys to tie the game at 22-22. Both teams traded 3s before another Tougher 3-pointer put the Lady Knights up 28-25 with 7:20 left in the period.

However, a pair of Starks free throws with 5:27 left before the half would be the last points the Lady Knights would score for over four minutes. During the cold streak, the Lady Knights missed eight straight shots, while the Rams scored eight points in a row.

The late quarter struggles led to a 38-32 halftime deficit for the Lady Knights which Maner felt good about.

“With two of our leading scorers being in foul trouble…to go down at half only down six, I’d say that’s huge for us,” Maner said. “I’d say honestly (we) still battled for what we were presented and we didn’t have our scoring threats.”

Larrimore made it a four-point game for the Lady Knights after hitting a layup to begin the third quarter, but seven straight points by the Rams put them down 45-34, their largest deficit of the game at the time. A Starks 3-ball and a Price step-back jumper over the Rams’ Zhani Thompson made it 45-39 with 4:49 left in the period. However, another difficult offensive stretch led to only three more points by the Lady Knights in the third quarter.

The Rams took a 56-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.

With the Rams lead up to 68-48 with 5:41 remaining in the game, the Lady Knights were able to round up five points to cut their deficit to 15. After two free throws by Columbia International’s Mariah Nbach, AJ Price was able to score a layup and a free throw to make it 70-56 with 43 seconds to go, but the late surge wouldn’t be enough for the Lady Knights to break their losing streak.

Starks led the Lady Knights in scoring with 18 points, while producing three assists and three steals, as well. Tougher and Price scored 12 points each.

Thompson finished with 16 points and two blocks to lead the Rams.

Starks got the starting nod for Hailey Cozier, who played six minutes off the bench, due to a unique situation that Maner explained.

“Hailey had class tonight,” Maner said. “I needed to get Ashley going and mentally focused in the game. Hailey left after…the second quarter.”

The Lady Knights shot just 33.3% from the field on 22-of-66 shooting and was 8-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Lady Knights play again on Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. against Reinhardt University in Laurinburg.

