Clark’s game-winning 3-pointer doesn’t fall

St. Andrews forward Ameil Malone (white) blocks a layup attempt from Columbia International’s Jaylon Jeter (1) during the first half of Wednesday night’s game.

St. Andrews guard Garrett McRae (white) pulls off a fancy dish during the second half of Wednesday night’s game against Columbia International

LAURINBURG — With 1.9 seconds to go, the St. Andrews Knights (3-15, 1-15 Appalachian Athletic Conference) trailed 81-79 and had one final shot attempt to either tie or win Wednesday night’s game against the Columbia International Rams (9-10, 8-8 AAC).

After a timeout by St. Andrews head coach Randy Hernandez, Garrett McRae inbounded the ball from the sideline opposite of his team’s bench and found Brodie Clark, who launched a 3-pointer from the right wing.

His shot came up short.

The Knights, who trailed by seven points with under two minutes remaining, couldn’t complete their comeback attempt and dropped their second game in a row after winning back-to-back games just over a week ago.

St. Andrews assistant coach Randall Johnson broke down the final timeout before the eventual last shot of the game.

“We were just trying to get Brodie Clark clear on a 3 or a dime to Ameil Malone if we had it,” Johnson said. “We were gonna take the first look that came and the first look that came was Brodie, but they (Columbia International) jumped it and doubled it. You know, 1.9 (seconds) is kind of hard to get one off but we had a chance to win it, and that’s all we can ask for.”

With 1:33 left in the fourth quarter, Columbia International’s Skyler McKinney hit a layup to give the Rams an 81-74 lead. McRae took the game over, however, with five straight points, including a 3-point play to put the Knights down by two with 18 seconds remaining.

McRae scored a game-high 27 points (16 in second half) to go along with five assists and three steals. Malone finished with 18 points, Caleb Brown put up 15 points, and Allan Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Clark missed all five of his 3-point attempts on the night and totaled just seven points.

McKinney led the Rams with 18 points, while Christian Howard scored 15 points off the bench.

St. Andrews fell behind 6-0 to begin the first half, but were able to tie the game quickly with a free throw by McRae and five points from Malone. Both teams stayed within five points of each other until Howard hit a layup with 13:22 left in the first half to give the Rams a 23-17 lead.

The Knights never trailed by more than six points until they were able to tie the game once again at 29 apiece with 6:05 remaining in the first half off a layup from Allan Taylor.

The Rams were able to score seven straight points to go back up 36-29, however, the Knights kept pace and took a 45-36 deficit into the halftime break.

Johnson feels the result of the game could have been different had the Knights started better.

“I thought we started off a little bit slow,” Johnson said. “Once (we) started slow, they (Columbia International) got the lead and we were playing catch-up for the entire first half and second half. When we finally got there, we just didn’t close when we needed to.”

The Knights’ largest deficit of the game came at the 8:44 mark in the second half, when Howard hit a layup to give the Rams a 75-62 lead. From there, McRae scored nine of the last 17 points for the Knights.

The Knights never led in the second half.

Free throw struggles continued for the Knights, as they finished 10-of-15, with four of the misses coming in the first half.

Hernandez knows the free throws ended up determining the outcome of the game.

“We missed a lot of free throws and that’s the game,” Hernandez said. “When I go back, I know that’s gonna be huge.”

Overall, Hernandez said he feels his team is giving their all and that’s all that he can ask for.

“I like what I’m seeing,” he said. “It’s hard to preach the same thing but guys are fighting, and that’s all I care about right now.”

The Knights return to the court on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against Reinhardt University in Laurinburg.

