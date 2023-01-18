SUMTER, S.C. — The Knights traveled to Sumter, S.C. Tuesday afternoon for a non-Appalachian Athletic Conference contest against Morris College. The Knights got off to some hot shooting and played some of their best defensive ball of the season in the match-up, as they continued to make positive strides. With the 80-65 win, the Knights make it two in a row and will look to build off their recent success for an AAC match-up on Saturday, when they welcome the Kentucky Christian Knights for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Harris Court.

Although play-by-play and live stats were unavailable for this contest, the Knights got some great performances in this one to help push them across the finish and come home with the victory.

Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) continued his tear on the court as of late, by scoring a game-high 24 points and game-high 15 rebounds in the contest. The big man’s double-double went a long way in this one en route to the victory.

Recent standout, Xzavier McFadden (Durham, NC) had his best performance of the season in this one, as he registered 22 points, while also dishing out three assists. On the defensive end, McFadden showed quick hands all night by recording three steals, as well.

Duncan Lexander (Charlotte, NC) had an outstanding all-around performance, as he collected 17 points on the night, while also adding eight rebounds and two steals on the defensive side.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) and Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) added four points each, while Taylor did his part on the glass with 10 rebounds, and Caleb Brown helped facilitate the offense with six assists.

Local star Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) added an additional seven points for the Knights, while also collecting a steal.