CLEVELAND, Ga. — The Knights traveled to Cleveland, Ga. Wednesday morning for an Appalachian Athletic Conference match-up against the Truett-McConnell Bears. The Knights fought and battled their way through a contest that was nearly impossible to separate both sides, but fell on the wrong side in the final moments of this one by a final score of 72-71.

The Bears were able to start out with an electrifying dunk from Kafunba Toure for the first basket of the game and a 2-0 early lead in the half. Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) was able to open the scoring for the Knights, as he was able to respond right away with a jumper to get the Knights on the board.

As the teams traded baskets throughout the early stages of the match, Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) was able to knock down a couple of jumpers in quick succession, and some Duncan Lexander (Charlotte, NC) free throws helped give the Knights a 10-6 lead, before Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) hit a jumper to cap off the offensive spree.

Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) was able to get on the board with a jumper, while Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) scored his first points of the game off free throws to help continue to propel the St. Andrews offense.

After the Bears were able to tie up the game at 15 apiece, Clark and Malone were able to combine for a pair of jumpers to once again regain the lead. After a McRae jumper and an Allan Taylor layup fell through the net, the Knights were once again able to hold a slight edge against the Bears, as the teams remained deadlocked for a majority of the half.

Three-point specialist Lexander was able to knock down a 3-ball in the final minute of the half, but a quick offensive spree from the Bears gave them a 37-31 lead going into the half. By all accounts, the Knights would be satisfied with the progress they had made in the half, and would be looking for a comeback attempt in the second half.

Malone came out of the gates in the second half absolutely scorching, as he hit a 3-pointer, and seven total points in the opening three minutes of the half. After a couple of response baskets from the Bears, Brown and Malone were able to team up for another pair of jumpers to cut the lead down to 43-41.

Taylor finished a beautiful possession with a highlight dunk and after two Brown jumpers, the Knights would claim the lead for the first time since the early minutes, as they held a 54-50 advantage with 10:39 remaining.

Just as the Bears got within four points, Lexander hit a highlight 3-pointer to give the Knights their largest lead of the night, while also helping silence the run from the Bears. Just as the Knights answered the call, the Bears were able to go on an 8-0 run to once again reclaim the lead by a single point.

A McRae 3-ball and a Lexander jumper deadlocked the game once again with 2:50 remaining in the contest. After the teams traded a handful of missed shots, the score stood at 71-70 with the Knights in the lead and 18 seconds left. With seven seconds left, Brent Kelly was able to hit the game winner, and a Knights turnover would end the game in heartbreak for the St. Andrews squad.

The Knights will look to rebound at home on Jan. 14, when they welcome the Tennessee-Wesleyan Bulldogs of the AAC. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.