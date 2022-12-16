RALEIGH — Day one of the Call of Duty League’s first tournament in N.C. hosted over 16 matches from pro, challenger, and mobile teams. The first of the four-day event kicked off at 1:30 p.m. where matches would last all the way until 8:30 p.m.

Optic Texas started off the day on the main stage against Florida Mutineers where they would win 3-2, and the Los Angeles Thieves would end the evening on the main stage against challenger’s team Elevate, where they would finish 3-1.

Boston Breach and London Royal Ravens both went 0-2 on the day and are now eliminated from Major I. Both teams will look toward the following online qualifiers and the Major II tournament. Challenger teams Decimate Gaming and Pollodrom have also been eliminated from further contention.

Toronto Ultra, who won 3-2 over Pollodrom in their first match, finished their evening with a deceive win over fan favorite Optic Texas. Ultra’s “Scrappy,” who let Texas hear it after their match, took to twitter where he said “Good games Optic. Won 3-0 and made it out of groups. Such a fun crowd to play in front of. Boys are firing.”

After the eight scheduled matches Friday, the final bracket will be set to be for a champion to be crowned through Saturday and Sunday’s matches.

Mobile World Championships also competed in their first ever major tournament and are set to continue Saturday to crown a champion.

The major matches will begin on Saturday, where another two teams will be marked off the bracket and sent home. For more coverage, check back with the Laurinburg Exchange and Daily Journal next week.