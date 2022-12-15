GRAYSON, K.Y. — The Knights traveled to Grayson, K.Y. early Tuesday morning for an Appalachian Athletic Conference clash in a “Battle of the Knights,” against the Kentucky Christian Knights. The Knights had one of their best offensive outputs of the season, but weren’t able to contain the hot shooting of Kentucky Christian, as they fell 111-82. With the loss, the Knights will still be searching for their first conference win, but will have to wait until after the break before they try again against an AAC opponent.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) got the Knights started on the right foot, as he was able to sink the first points of the game for St. Andrews. After the opening basket, Kentucky Christian was able to rip off a 13-2 run in order to grow an opening a 13-4 lead, thanks in large part due to three straight 3-balls.

The St. Andrews offense was able to get right back in the game, as Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) was able to knock down two straight jumpers. Another jumper from Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) helped cut the lead down to 18-10 in Kentucky Christian’s favor.

A Brown 3-ball helped St. Andrews stay on pace with the Kentucky Christian Knights, however, their early game hole would be something that they would chase throughout the whole half. With Kentucky Christian up 41-22 with 6:55 left, McRae was able to hit a smooth trademark jumper, while Rafael Alavarez was able to hit a 3-ball to cut the deficit down to 41-27.

Even while St. Andrews enjoyed decent spurts of offense throughout the half, Kentucky Christian was able to shoot 24-of-33 from the field for a whopping 68% from the field. While St. Andrews was able to shoot 15-of-32, nearly 50% from the field, it wouldn’t be enough to keep up with Kentucky Christian.

McRae was able to score six straight points throughout the final two minutes of the half, as St. Andrews would be going into the halftime break staring at a 58-37 deficit, and would be looking to kickstart the offense, and also limit the damage Kentucky Christian was able to do mostly through the 3-ball.

Opening the second half, St. Andrews was able to get a slew of offense from two Clark jumpers, and a Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) basket helped trim the deficit to 66-43 through the first three minutes of the half.

From that point, Kentucky Christian would be able to go on an unprecedented 18-0 run to help close the doors on any future St. Andrews comeback attempt in the second half. St. Andrews would be playing down around 20 throughout the entirety of the half, as every time St. Andrews scored, Kentucky Christian was able to answer right back.

In the final 48 seconds, St. Andrews was able to rip off eight straight points, mostly for consolation, as the final score would read 111-82 at the end of the match in Kentucky Christian’s favor.

McRae led the way in scoring for St. Andrews, as he finished with a game-high 29 points and 9-of-19 from the field, while also collecting two steals and dishing out three assists, as well.

The Knights will look forward to Thursday night, as they host Trinity Baptist in a non-conference matchup before they head into the holiday break. The game is slated to tip-off at 4 p.m.