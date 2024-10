DANVILLE, V.A. — The Knights attended the Cougar Duals Sponsored by CWC at Averett University located in Danville, V.A. over the weekend. The team had many standout individual performances over their matches, but as a team also placed very well amongst various schools at the competition. Among St. Andrews, the other competing schools involved were Fairmont State, Patrick Henry Community College, Emory & Henry College, Averett University, and Allen University.

The Knights as a team were able to secure wins against Patrick Henry Community College (43-8) and Emory & Henry College by a final scoreline of 50-6. The multiple wins come as the Knights’ first team victories of the 2022 season, and will hopefully bring great confidence and more to come in 2023.

As far as individual performances go, Kegan Bolman headlined for the Knights, as he was able to go 5-0 throughout the day, and won four his matches via a pin, and another on a forfeit.

Dakota Johnson and James Roberts also impressed in their respective classes, as the pair only lost one time, each, throughout their match-ups, while Johnson was able to secure four wins and Roberts came away with three wins himself.

Knights Team Record: 2-3

Fairmont State vs. St. Andrews Full Results

125 | Brandan Myers (Fairmont State) over Josh Novak (St. Andrews) Fall 2:37

133 | Nathann Pelesky (Fairmont State) over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) TF 16-1 3:28

141 | Caleb Everhart (Fairmont State) over James Roberts (St. Andrews) Fall 1:14

149 | Kolton Parsons (Fairmont State) over Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) Major Dec. 14-2

157 | Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) over Mikey Jones (Fairmont State) Fall 0:55

165 | Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) over Jude Childers (Fairmont State) Dec. 7-1

174 | Victor Kum (St. Andrews) over Evan Thompson (Fairmont State) Fall 3:31

184 | Austin Gibson (Fairmont State) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) Fall 4:04

197 | Aydan Edwards (Fairmont State) over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews) Fall 3:54

285 | Logan Sage (St. Andrews) over Mason Atkinson (Fairmont State) Dec. 6-3

Final Score: Fairmont State – 33 St. Andrews – 18

Patrick Henry CC vs. St. Andrews Full Results

125 | Hunter Fulp (Patrick Henry CC) over Josh Novak (St. Andrews) TF 18-0 3:51

133 | Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Patrick Henry CC) Forfeit

141 | James Roberts (St. Andrews) over Trey Kratko (Patrick Henry CC) Major Dec. 12-1

149 | Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Patrick Henry CC) Forfeit

157 | Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Patrick Henry CC) Forfeit

165 | Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) over Jesus Jimenez (Patrick Henry CC) Fall 2:31

174 | Victor Kum (St. Andrews) over Jake Knight (Patrick Henry CC) Fall 1:47

184 | Josh Wright (Patrick Henry CC) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) Dec. 7-4

197 | Omari Lee (St. Andrews) over Tony Ray (Patrick Henry CC) Dec. 7-6

285 | Logan Sage (St. Andrews) over Jaheim Johnson (Patrick Henry CC) Fall 0:45

Final Score: St. Andrews – 43 Patrick Henry CC – 8

Emory & Henry vs. St. Andrews Full Results

125 | Orlando Herandez (Emory & Henry) over Unknown (St. Andrews) Forfeit

133 | Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Emory & Hery) Forfeit

141 | James Roberts (St. Andrews) over Logan Arnold (Emory & Henry) Fall 1:16

149 | Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) over Isaiah Dotson (Emory & Henry) Major Dec. 15-2

157 | Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) over Levi Field (Emory & Henry) Fall 1:52

165 | Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) over Matthew Allen (Emory & Henry) Fall 1:57

174 | Victor Kum (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Emory & Henry) Forfeit

184 | Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Emory & Henry) Forfeit

197 | Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews) over Hunter Brown (Emory & Henry) Major Dec. 13-3

285 | Logan Sage (St. Andrews) over Unknown (Emory & Henry) Forfeit

Final Score: St. Andrews – 50 Emory & Henry – 6

Averett vs. St. Andrews Full Results

125 | Cole McCormick (Averett) over Unknown (St. Andrews) Forfeit

133 | Wyatt Parker (Averett) over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) Fall 1:29

141 | Marcus De La Rosa (Averett) over Unknown (St. Andrews) Forfeit

149 | Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) over Alex Driggs (Averett) Fall 2:21

157 | Owen Harshbarger (Averett) over Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) Fall 0:30

165 | Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) over Wyatt Dowdy (Averett) Fall 3:20

174 | Nathan Mallery (Averett) over Victor Kum (St. Andrews) Dec. 6-5

184 | Khalil Mitchell (Averett) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) Tech Fall 18-3 2:40

197 | William Baldwin (Averett) over Omari Lee (St. Andrews) Tech Fall 19-4 4:39

285 | Jamar Christian (Averett) over Logan Sage (St. Andrews) Tech Fall 18-3 7:00

Final Score: Averett – 42 St. Andrews – 12

Allen vs. St. Andrews Full Results

125 | Justin Kelly (Allen) over Josh Novak (St. Andrews) Fall 2:30

133 | Israel Schultz (St. Andrews) over Nyshaad Hannon (Allen) Major Dec. 15-7

141 | James Roberts (St. Andrews) over Quincy Gash (Allen) Dec. 10-4

149 | Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews) over Drevon Wallace (Allen) Fall 2:07

157 | Moise Toussain (Allen) over Andrew Adams (St. Andrews) Dec. 10-5

165 | Ya’Donnis Hardaway (Allen) over Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews) Inj. 0:38

174 | Terrece Mills (Allen) over Victor Kum (St. Andrews) Fall 2:37

184 | Michael Jackson (Allen) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews) Fall 0:59

197 | Christian Poplous (Allen) over Omari Lee (St. Andrews) Dec. 3-1

285 | Emmanuel Velazquez Alvarado (Allen) over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews) Fall 3:42

Final Score: Allen – 36 St. Andrews – 13