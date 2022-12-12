WEST POINT, G.A. — The Knights traveled to West Point, G.A. Saturday morning for an afternoon matchup against fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent, the Point Skyhawks. After holding a top five spot in the conference, the Skyhawks would be no easy test and would prove to be a formidable match-up for a Knights team who, themselves, have been recording great results as of late. In the end, the lockdown defense in the second half from the Skyhawks would prevent any Knights comeback attempt, as the game would finish in the Skyhawks’ favor at 75-41.

The Skyhawks were able to open up the scoring of the match, as Mirial Cannon was able to get inside the paint for a quick layup. Alise Akridge (Covington, GA) was able to respond quickly and get the Knights on the board as her opening post shot fell through the net.

Point was able to rip off a 10-0 run after the Akridge basket to put the Knights in an early 12-2 deficit midway through the quarter. Hailey Crozier (Des Moines, IA) was able to stop the bleeding for the Knights with her layup, as the Knights would go on a quick 12-4 run of their own that was capped off by a Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL).

AJ Price (Charlotte, NC), was able to provide some great late production off the bench for the Knights, as her layup and free throws helped St. Andrews stay right with the Skyhawks as the first quarter came to a close at 24-18 in Point’s favor.

The second quarter saw a more defensive and physical battle that saw five turnovers and 26 missed shots in the frame. Jasmine Griggs hit an opening 3-pointer for the Skyhawks, and it wouldn’t be until there was 6:31 left in the quarter, before Price’s layup finally got the Knights on the board in the quarter.

A Price layup later would be the only other scoring in the quarter for the Knights, as the Skyhawks limited the St. Andrews offense to just four points. Going into the half down 39-22, the Knights would be looking for ways to help kick-start the offense and begin slowly chipping away at the decent lead Point had established.

The Knights offense was able to come into the second half hot, as Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) hit her opening jumper and Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) followed it up shortly with a three-ball to cut the Point lead to 39-27.

After Price was able to knock down a couple free throws from the line, the Skyhawks defense did a great job holding the Knights to just a single point with 5:43 remaining in the quarter. After the Point shooters were able to knock down their fair share of shots, the Knights would be staring at a 54-30 deficit heading into the final frame of the contest.

The Skyhawks weren’t ready to lift their foot off the gas pedal, however, as they were able to record six straight points coming out in the fourth quarter. After a Kyra Hart 3-pointer from the Skyhawks, Grant was able to respond right back with a deep ball of her own to give the Knights offense some confidence to finish out the match strong.

A final Akridge 3-pointer will be good consolation points for the Knights; however, Point remained too strong in this one as they ultimately walked away with the victory by a final score of 75-41.

The Knights will head into the holiday break and will enjoy some time off to go back to the drawing board and prepare for their remaining conference schedule in 2023. The Knights’ next contest comes on Jan. 3, when they travel to Barbourville, K.Y. for a match-up against Union College. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.