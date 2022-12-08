MILLIGAN, Tenn. — The Knights continued their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule by taking a trip to Milligan, Tenn. to face off against the Milligan Buffs. Coming off a prior conference victory, the Knights were hoping to continue their forward momentum and ascent up the conference standings. The Buffs proved to be tough competition, especially on the road, as the Knights ended up falling short to the hot hands of the Buffs that couldn’t be cooled.

The Buffs got the game started off right in front of their home crowd, as Kristy Galea was able to score a layup for the first points of the game. Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) was able to use her trademark post move in order to get the Knights on the board with the quick response.

AJ Price (Charlotte, NC) and Alise Akridge (Covington, GA) were able to put up baskets as well, to help the Knights maintain pace with the shooting of the Buffs. Salliey was able to put up another basket midway through the first quarter in order to cut the lead to 10-11 in Milligan’s favor.

The Buffs were able to make five straight baskets and go on an 11-0 run to walk away from the first quarter with a 22-10 lead.

The Knights were able to open the second quarter with a bang, as Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) was able to hit a couple free throws in order to jump-start the offense. Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada) was able to knock down a quick 3-pointer as well, to help keep the offense lively in the second frame.

Regardless of the Knights’ quick start to the quarter, the Buffs were able to go on a 16-0 run that featured a high volume of three-point shots and inside, high percentage shots. After the quarter, the Knights would enter the halftime break down 44-17 and looking for a way to open up shooters and get better scoring chances for the offense.

Coming out of the half, the Knights looked much more lively and battled their way with the Buffs halfway through the second quarter. Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) was able to get on the score-sheet, while Salliey and Starks were also able to help keep the Knights within reaching distance.

As the quarter closed, the Knights were able to outscore the Buffs 15-12 throughout the frame; a small victory to take away from the match. The Knights would be staring at a 56-32 deficit heading into the final quarter.

Grant started to heat up, as she was able to score six points quickly in the quarter, and the Knights were able to cut the deficit down to 62-40 midway through the fourth quarter. As the game came to a close, the Buffs were able to get hot again and were able to venture on a 10-0 run in the quarter, before the final buzzer showed 80-48.

Akridge, Salliey, and Grant all ended with double digit points, as the trio was able to collect 10 points each in the match. Grant and Salliey were also able to collect a team high six rebounds for the Knights as well in the contest.

The Knights will look next to the Point Skyhawks on Dec. 10 for another AAC contest in Point, Ga. The match is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.