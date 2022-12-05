WINSTON-SALEM — The Knights’ track and field program, on both the men’s and women’s side, kicked off their season Monday at the JDL Fast Track Invite in Winston-Salem. The event hosted a myriad of collegiate programs, such as NCAA Division I teams Duke and Wake Forest University, while fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent, the Montreat Cavaliers, were in attendace as well. Although there was no team scoring at the event, the Knights were able to get some great competitive reps under their belt before the full season gets underway.

Headlining the results for the Knights was Kaison Rhea (Mauldin, SC), who participated in the men’s 200-meter dash, while winning his heat and finishing in 38th place out of 50 runners with a final time of 24.63.

Chloe Cook (Hopkins, SC) was able to show off her impressive strength on the women’s shot put, after she not only finished first in her flight, but ended up placing 23rd out of 33 competitors with a throw of 8.96m.

Full SAU Results @ JDL Fast Track Invite 12/3/2022

Men 60m Hurdles

Lavarius Heath-Lewis 22nd of 29 7.58

Men 200m Dash

Kaison Rhea 38th of 50 24.63

Women Shot Put

Chloe Cook 23rd of 33 8.96m

Men’s Shot Put

Chris McLean 32nd of 32 5.75m